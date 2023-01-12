ILT20 2023 Schedule: International League T20 Date, fixture, timings, venue, Team & squads, live Streaming

ILT20 2023 Schedule: International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to make its debut on Friday, 13 January, in UAE. This is the biggest cricket tournament of UAE, which will begin on 13 January and end on 12 February 2023. Six teams will participate in the tournament to play a total of 34 matches. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will be competing for the magnificent trophy. All six teams have finalised their squads as the tournament starts on Friday. Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, the wily leg-spinner, the dashing Dwayne Bravo, the seasoned Robin Uthappa, the fearsome striker Chris Lynn, and the experienced Moeen Ali are all set to captivate cricket fans during the month-long competition.

What are the venues for the ILT20 2023? – Venue

ILT20 2023 will be held in Dubai

When will the ILT20 2023 Start? Date

ILT20 2023 to be held on January 13th, 2023

What time ILT20 2023 will begin? Time

ILT20 2023 1st match Will begin at 7:30 PM

Which TV channels will broadcast ILT20 2023?

ILT20 2023 will be telecasted on the Zee5

The live broadcast will be available on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) channels. ZEE5 app and website will live stream the matches in India.

How to watch International League T20 (ILT20) livestream and broadcast in India?

Cricket fans around the world can watch this exciting cricket league LIVE on ZEE's linear channels, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and CricLife in the UAE and MENA regions. The livestream of all matches can be viewed on the Zee5 OTT app.

International League T20 (ILT20) full schedule, fixture, timing and venue

Jan 13, Fri

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 1st Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 14, Sat

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, 2nd Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 15, Sun

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, 3rd Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, 4th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 16, Mon

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 5th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 17, Tue

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, 6th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 18, Wed

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 7th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 19, Thu

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 8th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 20, Fri

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 9th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 21, Sat

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, 10th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 11th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 22, Sun

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 12th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 13th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 23, Mon

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, 14th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 24, Tue

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 15th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 25, Wed

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, 16th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 26, Thu

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, 17th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 27, Fri

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, 18th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 28, Sat

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 19th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, 20th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 29, Sun

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 21st Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 30, Mon

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, 22nd Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Jan 31, Tue

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, 23rd Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 01, Wed

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, 24th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 02, Thu

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, 25th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 03, Fri

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 26th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 04, Sat

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 27th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3:30 PM

10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, 28th Match

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 05, Sun

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 29th Match

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 06, Mon

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, 30th Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 08, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 09, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Eliminator

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 10, Fri

TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Feb 12, Sun

TBC vs TBC, Final

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

7:30 PM

02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

International League T20 (ILT20) squad details

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Paul Stirling, Zawar Fareed, Kennar Lewis, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Fahad Nawaz, Mathi Ulla, Dananjaya De Silva, Marchant De Lange and Traveen Mathew.

Desert Vipers squad: Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Colin Munro (captain), Tymal Mills, Matheesh Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Naseer, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott and Gus Atkinson.

Dubai Capitals squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Hazratullah Zazai, Chirag Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Jash Gianyani, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, George Munsey, Hazrat Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan and Ollie White

Gulf Giants squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince (captain), Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Andrew Dawson, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ayan Khan, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Tom Helm and Gerhard Erasmus.

MI Emirates squad: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan Pakten, Muhammad Waseem, Samit Patel, Zahoor Khan, Bradley Wheal, Bas de Leede, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Craig Overton, Tom Lamonby, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Mouseley and McKenny Clarke