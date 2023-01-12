ILT20 2023 Schedule: International League T20 Date, fixture, timings, venue, Team & squads, live Streaming
ILT20 2023 Schedule: International League T20 (ILT20) starts Friday in the United Arab Emirates, which will see six participating teams playing a total of 34 matches between 13 January and 12 February. All details regarding the tournament, including schedule, fixtures, timings, venues and livestreaming and broadcasting channels, are given in the article
ILT20 2023 Schedule: International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to make its debut on Friday, 13 January, in UAE. This is the biggest cricket tournament of UAE, which will begin on 13 January and end on 12 February 2023. Six teams will participate in the tournament to play a total of 34 matches. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will be competing for the magnificent trophy. All six teams have finalised their squads as the tournament starts on Friday. Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, the wily leg-spinner, the dashing Dwayne Bravo, the seasoned Robin Uthappa, the fearsome striker Chris Lynn, and the experienced Moeen Ali are all set to captivate cricket fans during the month-long competition.
What are the venues for the ILT20 2023? – Venue
ILT20 2023 will be held in Dubai
When will the ILT20 2023 Start? Date
ILT20 2023 to be held on January 13th, 2023
What time ILT20 2023 will begin? Time
ILT20 2023 1st match Will begin at 7:30 PM
Which TV channels will broadcast ILT20 2023?
ILT20 2023 will be telecasted on the Zee5
The live broadcast will be available on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) channels. ZEE5 app and website will live stream the matches in India.
How to watch International League T20 (ILT20) livestream and broadcast in India?
Cricket fans around the world can watch this exciting cricket league LIVE on ZEE's linear channels, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai, and CricLife in the UAE and MENA regions. The livestream of all matches can be viewed on the Zee5 OTT app.
International League T20 (ILT20) full schedule, fixture, timing and venue
Jan 13, Fri
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 1st Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 14, Sat
MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, 2nd Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 15, Sun
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, 3rd Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
3:30 PM
10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL
Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, 4th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 16, Mon
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 5th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 17, Tue
Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, 6th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 18, Wed
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 7th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 19, Thu
Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, 8th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 20, Fri
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, 9th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 21, Sat
Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, 10th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
3:30 PM
10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 11th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 22, Sun
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 12th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
3:30 PM
10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 13th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 23, Mon
Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, 14th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 24, Tue
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 15th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 25, Wed
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, 16th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 26, Thu
Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, 17th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 27, Fri
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, 18th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 28, Sat
Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 19th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
3:30 PM
10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, 20th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 29, Sun
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, 21st Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 30, Mon
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, 22nd Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Jan 31, Tue
Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, 23rd Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 01, Wed
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, 24th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 02, Thu
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, 25th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 03, Fri
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, 26th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 04, Sat
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, 27th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
3:30 PM
10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, 28th Match
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 05, Sun
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, 29th Match
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 06, Mon
Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, 30th Match
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 08, Wed
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 09, Thu
TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 10, Fri
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
Feb 12, Sun
TBC vs TBC, Final
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
7:30 PM
02:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL
International League T20 (ILT20) squad details
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Paul Stirling, Zawar Fareed, Kennar Lewis, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Fahad Nawaz, Mathi Ulla, Dananjaya De Silva, Marchant De Lange and Traveen Mathew.
Desert Vipers squad: Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Colin Munro (captain), Tymal Mills, Matheesh Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Naseer, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott and Gus Atkinson.
Dubai Capitals squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Hazratullah Zazai, Chirag Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Jash Gianyani, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, George Munsey, Hazrat Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan and Ollie White
Gulf Giants squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince (captain), Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Andrew Dawson, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ayan Khan, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Tom Helm and Gerhard Erasmus.
MI Emirates squad: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan Pakten, Muhammad Waseem, Samit Patel, Zahoor Khan, Bradley Wheal, Bas de Leede, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Craig Overton, Tom Lamonby, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Mouseley and McKenny Clarke
Sharjah Warriors squad: Moeen Ali (captain), Evin Lewis, Chris Woakes, Mohammed Nabi, Dawid Malan, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Karthik Meiyyappan, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid, Muhammad Junaid, Noor Ahmed, Khan Bilal, Mark Deyal, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawad Ullah and Jamal Todd.