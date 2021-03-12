Ilkay Gundogan named Premier League Player of the Month twice in a row

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 12, 2021, 04.36 PM(IST)

Ilkay Gundogan. Photograph:( Reuters )

Ilkay Gundogan has been named Premier League Player of the Month for the second time in a row. The German midfielder has retained the award following another exceptional month in which Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

During that period, Gundogan helped his team to break the domestic record for most consecutive wins (15), as well as the English top-flight record for wins from the start of the calendar year (9). His brace against Liverpool in City’s 4-1 win at Anfield helped to secure the first win there since 2003, before he notched a further two goals against Tottenham Hotspur in an impressive 3-0 triumph at the Etihad Stadium one week later.

The 30-year-old saw off competition from City team-mate Joao Cancelo, as well as Bruno Fernandes, Harvey Barnes and Jesse Lingard to become the first German to ever receive the Premier League accolade twice.

Gundogan said: “I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team.

“To win all our games in February, like we did in January, is amazing. I get the sense we are playing really good football and being part of that makes me happy.

“Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season.”

