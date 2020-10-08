Iga Swiatek first Polish woman to qualify to French Open final in 81 years

Teenager Iga Swiatek on Thursday became the first Polish woman in 81 years to qualify to the final of French Open as the youngster dominated the Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old starlet is yet to drop a set in the ongoing French Open 2020 and will now take on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin for the coveted trophy on Saturday.

Swiatek, who is ranked 56, has also equalised the run of Jadwiga Jedrzejowska who finished runner-up at 1939 edition of Roland Garros. She also became the second Polish woman to reach a Grand Slam summit clash in the Open era after Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon in 2012.

Swiatek further became the seventh unseeded women’s finalist at Roland Garros and notably, of the previous six, only Jelena Ostapenko lifted the coveted trophy in 2017.

Iga Swiatek so far in Roland Garros 2020: