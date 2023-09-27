ICC World Cup 2023 Venues: 8 days to go! Full list of cities and stadiums for the 13th edition of WC
ICC World Cup 2023 Venues list: Here's a complete list of all 10 venues and stadiums where the cricket matches will be held.

ICC World Cup 2023 Venues: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on Thursday, October 05. From Dharamshala to Bangalore, thousands of cricket fans will now watch the finest cricket tournament.
The cricket event will be played by 10 different teams across 10 different venues in India. The tournament will be solely hosted by India. The game will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing against each other.
India will play its first match on October 08 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Here’s the ultimate guide to all ten venues we can expect to see throughout the tournament:
ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and Stadiums
Here's the complete list of all venues and stadiums where matches will be played across the country.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Capacity: 132,000
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Capacity: 40,000
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Capacity: 38,000
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Capacity: 55,000
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala
Capacity: 23,000
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Capacity: 66,000
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Capacity: 50,000
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Capacity: 37,000
MCA International Stadium, Pune
Capacity: 37,000
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Capacity: 55,000
ICC World Cup 2023: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time(IST)
|GMT
|Thu, 05 October
|England vs New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 06 October
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 07 October
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 07 October
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 08 October
|India vs Australia
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 09 October
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 10 October
|England vs Bangladesh
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Tue, 10 October
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 11 October
|India vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 12 October
|Australia vs South Africa
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 13 October
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 14 October
|India vs Pakistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 15 October
|England vs Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 16 October
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 17 October
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 18 October
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 19 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 20 October
|Australia vs Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 21 October
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 21 October
|England vs South Africa
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 22 October
|India vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 23 October
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 24 October
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 25 October
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 26 October
|England vs Sri Lanka
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 27 October
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 28 October
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 28 October
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 29 October
|India vs England
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 30 October
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 31 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 01 November
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 02 November
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 03 November
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 04 November
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 04 November
|England vs Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 05 November
|India vs South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Mon, 06 November
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Tue, 07 November
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 08 November
|England vs Netherlands
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 09 November
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Fri, 10 November
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sat, 11 November
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|10:30 AM
|8:00 AM
|Sat, 11 November
|England vs Pakistan
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 12 November
|India vs Netherlands
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Wed, 15 November
|1st vs 4th
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Thu, 16 November
|2nd vs 3rd
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
|Sun, 19 November
|Final
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|11:30 AM
ICC World Cup 2023: Live streaming details
Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches live on SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.
Here's the official list of broadcasters across the world:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
(With inputs from agencies)
