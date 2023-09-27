ugc_banner

ICC World Cup 2023 Venues: 8 days to go! Full list of cities and stadiums for the 13th edition of WC

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

The first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad which has a capacity of 132,000 people.  Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

ICC World Cup 2023 Venues list: Here's a complete list of all 10 venues and stadiums where the cricket matches will be held. Checklist:

ICC World Cup 2023 Venues: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is all set to commence on Thursday, October 05. From Dharamshala to Bangalore, thousands of cricket fans will now watch the finest cricket tournament.

The cricket event will be played by 10 different teams across 10 different venues in India. The tournament will be solely hosted by India. The game will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing against each other. 

India will play its first match on October 08 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

trending now

Here’s the ultimate guide to all ten venues we can expect to see throughout the tournament:

ICC World Cup 2023: Venues and Stadiums

Here's the complete list of all venues and stadiums where matches will be played across the country.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 
Capacity: 132,000

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Capacity: 40,000

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 
Capacity: 38,000

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 
Capacity: 55,000

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala 
Capacity: 23,000

Eden Gardens, Kolkata 
Capacity: 66,000

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 
 Capacity: 50,000

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 
Capacity: 37,000

MCA International Stadium, Pune 
Capacity: 37,000

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 
Capacity: 55,000

ICC World Cup 2023: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time(IST) GMT
Thu, 05 October England vs New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 06 October Pakistan vs Netherlands Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 07 October Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 07 October South Africa vs Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 08 October India vs Australia Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 09 October New Zealand vs Netherlands Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 10 October England vs Bangladesh Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Tue, 10 October Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 11 October India vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 12 October Australia vs South Africa BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 13 October New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chidambaram, Chennai 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 14 October India vs Pakistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 15 October England vs Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 16 October Australia vs Sri Lanka BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 17 October South Africa vs Netherlands Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 18 October New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 19 October India vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 20 October Australia vs Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 21 October Netherlands vs Sri Lanka BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 21 October England vs South Africa Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 22 October India vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 23 October Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 24 October South Africa vs Bangladesh Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 25 October Australia vs Netherlands Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 26 October England vs Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 27 October Pakistan vs South Africa Chidambaram, Chennai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 28 October Australia  vs New Zealand Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 28 October Netherlands vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 29 October India vs England BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 30 October Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 31 October Pakistan vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 01 November New Zealand vs South Africa Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 02 November India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 03 November Netherlands vs Afghanistan BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 04 November New Zealand vs Pakistan M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 04 November England vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 05 November India vs South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Mon, 06 November Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Tue, 07 November Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 08 November England vs Netherlands Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 09 November New Zealand vs Sri Lanka M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Fri, 10 November South Africa vs Afghanistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sat, 11 November Australia vs Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 10:30 AM 8:00 AM
Sat, 11 November England vs Pakistan Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 12 November India vs Netherlands M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Wed, 15 November 1st vs 4th Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Thu, 16 November 2nd vs 3rd Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM 11:30 AM
Sun, 19 November Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2:00 PM 11:30 AM

ICC World Cup 2023: Live streaming details

Cricket fans in India can watch all the matches live on SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's the official list of broadcasters across the world:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

China Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz relishes 'beautiful battle' for number one spot

Golf: Team Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick finally feels like he belongs at the Ryder Cup

'If Kohli or any...': Sreesanth slams Doull for stat jibe, says India will 'have a blast' vs NZ in CWC '23