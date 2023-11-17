ICC World CUP 2023 Final Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming for free on mobile APP, TV

Rohit Sharma's Indian team secured their 10th consecutive victory by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinal match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. This win marks their entry into the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time in history.

In contrast, Australia narrowly defeated South Africa by three wickets in a low-scoring semifinal at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday. The upcoming title clash between India and Australia will be a rematch of the 2003 ODI World Cup final, where the Australians emerged victorious in Johannesburg.

The record for the highest total in an IND vs AUS match stands at 352/5, achieved in 2019, with Shikhar Dhawan earning the player of the match title. Conversely, the lowest score in an IND vs AUS encounter was 126/7. In AUS vs IND matches, the pinnacle was reached with a score of 359/2 during the 2003 World Cup final, while the lowest score was 129 in 2018.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: India vs Australia live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

South Africa- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: When is India vs Australia match to be played? - Date

The World Cup 2023 Final, India vs Australia match will be played on Sunday, November 19

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: At what time India vs Australia match will be played? - Time

The World Cup 2023 Final, India vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Where will India vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The World Cup 2023 Final, India vs Australia match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Where to watch the live-telecast of India vs Australia match?

The live-telecast of the World Cup 2023 Final , India vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final: How to live-stream the India vs Australia match online?

The World Cup 2023 Final, India vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS) David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.