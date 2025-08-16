/ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026: USA confirm last position, check complete team lineup inside

The team line-up for the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is now confirmed, as the United States (US) takes the last available place after topping the Americas Qualifier in Georgia. The 16 teams that will feature in the tournament are Zimbabwe, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, Tanzania, USA, Afghanistan, Japan and Scotland.

How the top 16 is decided for the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

The top 10 teams from the 2024 edition in South Africa, along with hosts Zimbabwe, automatically qualified for the tournament, while the other five teams came through regional qualifying events. Let's have a look at all the winners of the regional qualifiers.

Africa Qualifier - Tanzania

The Tanzania team made an impressive run by staying unbeaten in Division 1. They defeated Namibia in a tense and low-scoring game and also beat Kenya to book their WC ticket. Captain Laksh Bakrania played a key role for the team with both bat and ball, finishing with 208 runs and eight wickets.

Americans Qualifier - USA

The United States team dominated the qualifiers, beginning with a 65-run win against Canada, followed by big wins over Bermuda and Argentina. They sealed qualification for the World Cup with 10 points even before their final game.

USA's Amrinder Singh Gill was outstanding with the bat, scoring 199 runs in three innings, while spinners Ansh Rai and Sahir Bhatia both picked up seven wickets.

Asia Qualifier - Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Nepal finished with the same points on the table, but because of the superior net run rate, Afghanistan qualified for the tournament. For Afghanistan, batter Khalid Ahmadzai shone at the top, with 202 runs at an average of 101.

East Asia-Pacific Qualifier - Japan

Japan had a great start to the tournament on their home soil, beating Fiji and Papua New Guinea to secure qualification. Japanese all-rounder Charlie Hara-Hinze won the Player of the Tournament award. Japan will now aim to win their first-ever match at a U19 World Cup, having gone winless last time in 2020.

Europe Qualifier - Scotland