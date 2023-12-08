ICC rates 2023 World Cup final and second semi-final pitches as ‘average’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on the pitches used in the 2023 World Cup second semi-final at the Eden Gardens and the one used in the final (in Ahmedabad), rating both as average. While Australia and South Africa played the second CWC semis tie in Kolkata, hosts India and Australia faced off in the summit clash, which Australia won by six wickets.

The second semi-final in Kolkata saw South Africa getting reduced to 24 for four at one stage after batting first. The low-scoring encounter saw assistance for pacers and spinners throughout, as the former winners clinched the close win with three wickets remaining.

On the other hand, the most-talked-about clash of the tournament – the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad was played on a slow and sluggish track.

Even before the contest started, several allegations of a used pitch preferred for the big final raised a few eyebrows. While several pundits and broadcaster’s in-house experts brushed away the pitch factor, Ricky Ponting claimed using the used pitch backfired for India in the all-important game.

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first. Following a decent start, India failed to capitalise on the momentum and could score a mere 240.

Although they gave themselves a chance by picking early wickets inside the first ten overs, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne took the game away from them.

Marnus scored a fifty, and Head impressed everyone with his second World Cup hundred (137 off 120 balls), helping Australia cross the winning line.

Meanwhile, outside of the final, pitches used in five other India games, including against South Africa in Kolkata, England in Lucknow, Pakistan in Ahmedabad, and Australia in Chennai, received average ratings.

Incidentally, the pitch used for the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede stadium, which stirred quite a rage in the cricket circuit with BCCI altering it at the last moment, has received a ‘good’ rating from the governing body.

India batted first and slammed the highest-ever CWC knockout score – 397 for four, while New Zealand hammered 327 in the second innings.

Ahmedabad to host India-A matches next year

The gigantic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will host all three India-A vs England Lions (their ‘A’ team) matches from January 6 to February 5.