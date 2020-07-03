ICC defends 'integrity' of World Cup 2011 finals

The ICC has defended the 2011 World Cup final match and has said that there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the match where India defeated Sri Lanka to lift the coveted trophy.

Then-sports minister of Sri Lanka Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that Sri Lanka “sold” the 2011 World Cup final.

"I feel I can talk about it now," Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a local TV network last month. "I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved."

The toss in the summit class was also controversial as it took place twice after match referee Jeff Crowe apparently didn’t hear the call by Sangakkara and asked Dhoni to flip the coin again. Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first was also slammed by many.

However, the investigation was dropped as no evidence was found to support Aluthgamage's claim.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011," ICC's Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011," Marshall said.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation," Marshall said.

Marshall went to say that ICC takes all the claims against match0fixing seriously.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position."

Kumar Sangakkara, Jayawardene, and many players including the chief selectors were called for a gruesome investigation.