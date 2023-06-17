ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier live-streaming: When & where to watch Qualifier matches live on mobile, TV

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier will be held in Zimbabwe with the hosts joined by Ireland, Oman, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lank, UAE, USA and West Indies in a face-off for the two remaining places at the showcase ODI event later this year.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier will start on June 18 with two groups made up of five teams playing a round-robin series within their group. The top three in each group then progress to The CWC Qualifier Super Six stage, carrying over their results from the two matches against the other teams to advance from their initial group.

The teams progressing to the Super Six stage will then play the three teams to advance from their opposite group to complete the pivotal match-ups.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will book their ticket to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later this year, while also facing off in a CWC Qualifier Final on July 9. Cricket World Cup Qualifier teams Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe make up the 10 teams playing in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. Cricket World Cup Qualifier groups Group A

- Netherlands

- Nepal

- United States

- West Indies

- Zimbabwe

Group B