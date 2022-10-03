ICC announces schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India to open campaign against Pakistan

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST)

ICC announced the schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Monday. Photograph:( AFP )

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the complete schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the complete schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The tournament is set to be played in South Africa in February next year. India have been placed in Group 2 along with England, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town on February 12 before locking horns with West Indies at the same venue on February 15. India will then take on England and Ireland on February 18 and 20, respectively.

All eyes will be on Cape Town on February 12 as India will resume their epic rivalry with Pakistan. The two teams last met in the T20 World Cup earlier this year where Harmanpreet & Co. registered a comfortable victory. India and are also set to face Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 in Bangladesh on Friday (October 07).

Hosts South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the opening game of the tournament in Cape Town on February 10. While India have the likes of Pakistan, England, West Indies and Ireland in their group, Group 1 consists of defending champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Australia, who defeated England in the final this year to lift their fifth T20 World Cup title, are the most successful team in the history of the competition. They will once again head into the tournament as one of the favourites and will be hoping for a successful title defence.

All five teams in each group will lock horns once against each other in the group stages. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners of the semi-finals will play in the all-important final on February 26.

Here is the complete schedule for T20 World Cup 2022:

South Africa v Sri Lanka  10 February               

West Indies v England  11 February                   

Australia v New Zealand    11 February               

India v Pakistan  12 February                          

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka   12 February              

Ireland v England   13 February                       

South Africa v New Zealand    13 February           

Australia v Bangladesh    14 February                   

West Indies v India  15 February              

Pakistan v Ireland  15 February                 

Sri Lanka v Australia  16 February                   

New Zealand v Bangladesh  17 February              

West Indies v Ireland  17 February           

England v India  18 February                            

South Africa v Australia   18 February                

Pakistan v West Indies    19 February                   

New Zealand v Sri Lanka   19 February                    

Ireland v India  20 February                              

England v Pakistan 21 February              

South Africa v Bangladesh  21 February              

Semi-final 1   23 February                       

Reserve day    24 February                              

Semi-final 2  24 February                      

Reserve day  25 February                     

Final   26 February                                

Reserve Day   27 February                   

