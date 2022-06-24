Ian Bishop lauds Sarfaraz Khan as Indian batter averages 82 in FC cricket, second only to Sir Don Bradman

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:57 PM(IST)

Ian Bishop lauds Sarfaraz Khan as India batter averages 82 in FC cricket (Photo | BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

After his recent heroic versus Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy summit clash, former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has hailed Sarfaraz Khan. Here's what he wrote:

Sarfaraz Khan has been in splendid form in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season. In the ongoing final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, Sarfaraz slammed an impressive century -- fourth of his season -- to take Prithvi Shaw & Co. to a challenging total of 374 runs in the first essay. 

With a fine 134, off 243 balls, Sarfaraz now averages a staggering 82.83 in First-Class cricket as the 24-year-old youngster is making a strong statement. He has had a stellar run in the ongoing season -- where he has amassed 937 runs in eight innings at a breathtaking average of 133.85 -- and his consistency is being hailed by one and all. 

After his recent heroic versus Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash, former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has hailed Sarfaraz.

Bishop wrote on Twitter, "Sarfraz Khan averages 81 in FC cricket. Yes, it’s a small sample size of 24 games, but it’s still remarkable."

×

ALSO READ | 'Pains me to see such a big player.....': Kapil Dev opines on superstar Virat Kohli's century drought

For the unversed, Sarfaraz has 2,485 runs in 25* FC matches and has the second-best average among batters with a minimum of 2,000 runs. He is only behind Sir Don Bradman in this regard. The former Aussie great had amassed a mammoth 28,067 runs in 234 FC matches, at an average of 95.14.

Seeing his remarkable growth and consistency, calls for Sarfaraz's inclusion in India's Test side has intensified. As per a report in the TOI, he is in line for selection for India's Test series against Bangladesh later this year.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jun 24, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
New Zealand in England, 3 Test Series, 2022
ENG
 VS
NZ
297/7
(111.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jun 24, 2022 | 5th ODI LIVE
Australia in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2022
SL
119/8
(36.1 ov)
 VS
AUS
Full Scorecard →
Jun 22, 2022 | 3rd ODI
England in Netherlands, 3 ODI Series, 2022
NED
(49.2 ov) 244
VS
ENG
248/2 (30.1 ov)
England beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jun 21, 2022 | 4th ODI
Australia in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2022
SL
(49.0 ov) 258
VS
AUS
254 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka beat Australia by 4 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App