'I was at World Trade Centre a day before 9/11 attacks', says Leander Paes

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks that claimed over 3000 lives. The attack on the World Trade Centres took place just two days after the conclusion of the US Open 2001.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi took part in the American Grand Slam but lost the first round of the competition. After the tournament ended, the India duo stayed in New York to prepare for the upcoming Davis Cup.

Paes has now revealed that he was present in the World Trade Centre Tower 1 a day before the attacks took place. In an interview with the Indian Express, the Tennis star said that he left the city and by the time he reached Frankfurt the attack had taken place.

According to Paes, he was unaware of the attacks before the German security entered the flight and where scanning before the team allowed passengers, including Paes to deboard. He asked a high-ranking security official behind the strict checking.

"The head of security basically took me to his office, sat me down and turned on the television," he says.

"That’s where I saw the twin towers go down."

Whereas, his doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi was just 72 blocks away from the attack site.

Recalling the events, Bhupathi said: "In the beginning we thought it was a plane crash, and then we saw the second plane going into the building."

"There was a lot of fear and we had friends in the WTC vicinity who couldn’t get out. They had to walk all the way to my apartment, it was just a mess," he added.

"Honestly, I don’t think anyone was really thinking of tennis at the time. When this happened, everyone was just thinking about life. Perspective changes," Bhupathi added.