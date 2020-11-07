I-League 2021 set to kick-off in Kolkata on January

The latest edition of I-League will kick off on January 9, 2021, in Kolkata. Eleven teams will be contesting in this tournament to win the coveted trophy.

The players will enter the bio-secure bubble 14 days ahead of their first match according to the schedule, which will be announced shortly.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, last year's I-League was halted abruptly. However, the league resumed again via I-League Qualifier 2020 that was played in October.

The qualifiers were organised well, as the government of the West Bengal and the Indian Football Association (IFA) joined hands with the All India Football Federation.

"We can't thank Government of West Bengal and IFA enough for their unconditional support to hosting the Hero I-League Qualifier this year. Without their support, we couldn't even think of hosting the tournament smoothly," AIFF quoted Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues as saying.

"Hero I-League Qualifier was a stage rehearsal for the next edition of Hero I-League as it'll be a longer and more challenging tournament from every single aspect. We'll work with them hand in hand to make it a grand success and we're confident to pull it off successfully," he added.

The league will witness 11 teams competing with each other in the first leg. The first leg will be followed by before they are divided into two different groups.

The team with maximum points (cumulative points collected from all 15 matches) will be the winner of Hero I-League 2020-21.