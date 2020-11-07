Barcelona's presidential candidate asks Lionel Messi to take pay cut due to club debts

Lionel Messi and his transfer saga have been the highlight this year. Many thought that Bartomeu's exit might have stopped Messi from leaving the club, but Camp Nou's presidential candidate Toni Freixa feels the iconic footballer would have to undergo a pay cut if he wishes to stay at Barca.

"With Leo, we will speak calmly, face-to-face with Barcelona's best at the horizon," Freixa told El Curubito. "To him, as to all the players who have to renew or sign, we will make an offer that, of course, will not be feasible to match the terms that he has had until now.

"It's evident, and the members cannot be deceived, that the proposal that will be presented to him will not be the same as the one he has had until now, because income has fallen significantly and it will be necessary to find another formula.

Messi's departure will bring a significant hit to Barcelona and La Liga. However, as the new contract talks go, Frexia believes Messi still has a lot to offer but would need to lower his expectations if he wishes to extend his contract.

"You don't have to conquer Messi or convince him with other things. You have to look him in the eye and talk with him to know what each party wants, what he wants and what Barcelona want. We think Messi still has a lot of football left to play."

"There is no such thing as an apocalypse on the horizon that some have talked about and the world is not ending. [Barcelona] have 121 years of history and experience. We will move forward. [However, if the signings the other candidates promise] are to happen with Barcelona's money, I don't see it so clearly.

"It would be another thing if they pay from their own pockets."

Lionel Messi, currently, is earning a net £500,000 per week.