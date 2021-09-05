'I gave everything I could': Ashleigh Barty after shock exit from US Open

American Shelby Rogers staged a comeback for the ages shocking world number one Ash Barty 6-2 1-6 7-6(5) on Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open.

The 43rd-ranked Rogers recovered from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to push the affair into a tiebreak, securing the biggest upset of the tournament thus far in front of an electric New York crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was the second major upset of the women's tournament at Flushing Meadows, after 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez defeated four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Friday.

Barty appeared to take the loss in stride, telling reporters afterwards:

"I played a pretty awful first set in the sense where I was erratic," she said. "I found a way back into the match, found a way to turn the match back in my favour, to have two opportunities to serve it out and be within a couple of points, it's disappointing not to get it done.

"I'll sleep well tonight knowing I gave everything I could."

She said it wouldn't take long to move on, however, after a stellar 2021 in which she won five titles - including Wimbledon, Miami and Cincinnati - after taking an 11-month break from the tour last year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.

She told reporters she planned to compete at Indian Wells next month, despite having been on the road for more than five months.

"I'm proud of myself and proud of my team for all the efforts we've put in, in the last six months," she said. "It's been pretty incredible. I don't think we could have asked for much more honestly. I wouldn't change a thing."