'I fell asleep in the last four overs' - Virender Sehwag hilariously trolls Kane Williamson-led SRH after KKR loss

Nothing has clicked for the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. While their miseries commenced as soon as the IPL 14 edition kicked off in India in April this year, they have continued to slump further in the second and final leg in the UAE.

With a change in leadership, from David Warner to Kane Williamson, SRH's woes didn't end as they continue to languish at the bottom with only two wins from 12 encounters. After their 6-wicket loss to the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday (October 3), former Indian opener-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag hilariously trolled Williamson & Co.'s rusty batting approach versus Eoin Morgan-led KKR.

In a video shared on his official Instagram handle, Sehwag reviewed Sunday's doubleheaders, which also saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off with Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier, Sehwag said, "Hyderabad started with Roy and Saha but the two returned to the dugout in quick succession. After this, Williamson and Garg handled the innings a bit. But it was such a slow wicket and runs were being scored at such a slow pace that even on the TV screen, a message popped up - 'Sorry for the Interruption.' Williamson scored 26 runs and Garg made 21,” Sehwag said.

“After this, Abdul Samad came and he hit three sixes. But after scoring 25 runs, he too got out. The rest of the batters were acting as sleeping pills and I fell asleep in the last four overs. When I woke up, I found that Hyderabad scored 115/8 in 20 overs,” he added. Here's the video:

Opting to bat first, none of the SRH mainstays stayed for a long period as they managed only a paltry 115-8 in 20 overs, with cameos from Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg and Williamson. In reply, KKR chased down the score in the final over, winning the game with two balls and six wickets to spare. For Kolkata, Shubman Gill, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi were the top-performers.

With this loss, SRH remain at the bottom and have two more games to play for pride. While they will look to end on a high, they are now sure to end at the last position.