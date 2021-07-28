'I don’t think Team India will be too worried over injuries', says Inzamam-ul-Haq ahead of England series

A string of injuries have plagued Team India once again, but this time against England. Several players like opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the series after sustaining injuries.

Even the Indian team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is being monitored after missing the 3-day warm-up match.

However, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq reacted to the problem and pointed out Team India's talented bench strength. He talked about the young Indian team's performance against Australia.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Inzamam said India have an 'excellent bench strength.'

“Team India are facing some injury issues in England. Sundar and Gill are unfit. Virat Kohli has a stiff back but he is trying his best to be fit for the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane also has a hamstring issue. The good thing though is that India have excellent bench strength so they should not face that much difficulty even if some of their key players are injured,” said Inzamam.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who were doing well in Sri Lanka, will now fly to England. I don’t think Team India will be too worried over injuries. They faced a similar situation in Australia as well but they did not panic at all. The youngsters rose to the occasion and displayed great maturity as if they had been playing for many years. So, bench strength really matters a lot. They can pull you out of trouble and I give a lot of credit to Rahul Dravid for the same. In Sri Lanka as well, India won the ODIs and are 1-0 up in the T20Is as well.”