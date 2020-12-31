'I can count on one hand...' - Ricky Ponting left fuming over Australian batsmen's shot selection in Test series

The Australian batting unit has been central to widespread criticism for their poor run with the willow in the ongoing four-match Test series against India, which is locked at 1-1 after the conclusion of first two Test. The form of Aussie batters has irked former captain Ricky Ponting as he said the hosts haven’t shown enough intent in the Border-Gavaskar series.

While discussing the first two Tests on the ‘Unplayable Podcast’, Ponting said that lack of drives and pull shots from the Australian batsman haven’t helped their cause with the hosts desperately looking to win the series after losing it last time in 2018-19.

“I can count on one hand in Two Test matches how many pull shots have been played, how many drives down the ground have you seen? You can’t tell me there haven’t been short balls bowled or full balls bowled. There have been enough,” said Ponting.

Ponting further took a sly jibe at the Aussie batsmen as he said that the likes of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane played more pull shots than the hosts have played in the first two Tests.

“We saw today, I know it was a small total and it is easier to go and play your shots, but Shubman Gill & Ajinkya Rahane played more good pull shots than I think Australia have played in the two Tests. For Indian batsmen to do that against our attack & for ours to not, it’ll be a cop-out to just say their bowlers were good,” Ponting further said.

Notably, this is the first time since 1988 that a single Australian player failed to score a half-century in a home Test match.

India and Australia will next lock horns in the third Test, scheduled to start from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

