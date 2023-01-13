'Hurt' Adam Zampa rues India's tour as missed opportunity, says he is disappointed with selection

One of Australia's mainstays in white-ball cricket, leg-spinner Adam Zampa missed out on getting picked in the 18-man squad for the four-match Test series against India, starting on February 9th in Nagpur. As Australia named leggie Mitchell Swepson, off-spinner Todd Murphy, left-arm orthodox Ashton Agar and veteran Nathan Lyon as turners in the squad, not even getting listed among the top four spinners in the country came as bigger heartbreak for Zampa. Talking to the local media following Australia's squad announcement, Zampa expressed his disappointment and said he surely was hurt as he felt this was his chance to break into the Test side.

Adam said he was close on getting a call-up but he was informed that his omission from the squad was one of the toughest decisions made by chief selector George Bailey and head coach Andrew McDonald.

“I was close. I got told from George Bailey and Andrew McDonald that it was one of the toughest (decisions) they had to make for the tour. I’m very disappointed, I would have loved to be on it,” Zampa told news.com.au in an emotional interview.

He added saying his run up until now in international cricket was fruitful and that he always believed he could be picked for a big series like India.

“I thought with the way I’ve been going in international cricket in particular this was going to be my opportunity," Zampa said. “That was the messaging I got six weeks ago, this could be a very good chance I could be on it. Now I’m not I’m very flat about it."

