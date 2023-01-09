HUR vs STA preview: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars prediction, playing XI, weather forecast, BBL Live

HUR vs STA preview: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars prediction - Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with Melbourne Stars on Monday in the Big Bash League tournament. When the two teams faced off at the MCG earlier in December, Melbourne Stars did a wonderful job of containing an explosive batting lineup. Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Beau Webster and Wood all allowed fewer than seven runs per over. At the time, Webster's economy was 5.25. Matthew Wade won't be playing for the Hurricanes in this match, but Tim David, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, and Caleb Jewell are all scoring at rates above 150. Zak Crawley also got a half-century in his debut. The Stars attack is undoubtedly weak against this style of batting, as James Vince's Friday score of 91 off 59 demonstrated.

When is the match between BBL Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars?

On Monday, January 9, the BBL match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars is set to begin at 7.15 p.m. local time or 8.15 a.m. GMT.

Where will the BBL Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars game be played?

The Blundstone Arena in Hobart will host the BBL match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars.

BBL Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars form details

Melbourne Stars have won just two out of a possible eight games, and they are still at the bottom of the standings. But they were unfortunate not to win the game against Sydney Sixers on Friday, falling by six wickets with one ball left after failing to hold out for 173. The good news is that Hobart Hurricanes is one of the two teams they have defeated this year. Joe Clarke's century and Luke Wood and Adam Zampa's three wickets each helped them win by a score of 38 runs in the first week of the season.

What's the weather forecast?

Around the start of play, temperatures reached 17 degrees Celsius and were cool and humid. Rain is likely to fall both before and during the game.

BBL Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars injury details

The Melbourne Stars have released Trent Boult, who will now play in the ILT20 in the UAE. Due to a minor hamstring strain, Marcus Stoinis will not be participating in the game. Nathan Ellis will serve as the Hurricanes' captain in Wade's absence for this contest. As a local substitute for Billy Stanlake, who will miss the rest of the competition due to a hamstring injury, Tom Andrews joins the team.

BBL Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars squad details

Hobart Hurricanes: D'Arcy Short, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley, Jimmy Neesham, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith

Melbourne Stars: Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Tom O'Connell, Sam Elliott, Cam McClure, James Seymour, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher

BBL Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars are possible playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Faheem Ashraf, Wil Parker, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali

Melbourne Stars: Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Joe Clarke, Tom Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster

BBL Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars match prediction

Hobart Hurricanes appear to be in the lead.

Where can I watch the game between BBL Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars?