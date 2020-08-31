Hot favourite Novak Djokovic in action on Day 1 of US Open 2020

Hot favourite to win the US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic on Monday will start his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title as a newly-looked, spectator-free US Open 2020 gets underway in COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Flushing Meadows.

The world number one headlines the opening day of tennis Grand Slam that promises to be an enthralling event despite missing several top players due to COVID-19 fears.

Djokovic will lock horns with Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in the opening round of evening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which generally is jam-packed 23,000 fans. However, this time around, only players, officials, and select media will be attending the event.

ALSO READ: Paire removed from US Open after COVID-19 positive revealed

"It is strange to see," said Djokovic, crediting his love of playing on the New York hardcourts to Ashe, which he described as "the most dynamic and explosive court" in the game.

"The circumstances are very unusual but we have to deal with it and try to embrace it," the Serbian superstar added.

The US Open 2020 will be the first Grand Slam of the coronavirus era and the first since Australian Open 2020, in January and February, after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire sporting world to a screeching halt.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: BCCI confirms 13 positive COVID-19 cases after initial rounds of testing

The men’s draw was pushed to the edge on the eve of the tournament on Sunday when Franche’s Benoit Paire was removed after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Under New York state rules, any player that tests positive is immediately withdrawn and must self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Meanwhile, the absence of top players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer gives Djokovic a golden chance to gain some ground on his rivals.

Top seed and three-time US Open winner Djokovic -- who has won five of the past seven Grand Slam crowns -- has 17 slams, behind Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.