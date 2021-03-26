'His visit will be fruitful for both countries': Shakib Al Hasan lauds PM Narendra Modi's leadership

Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan on Friday said that he was honoured to meet Indian Primer Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Dhaka for a two-day visit to the neighbouring nation to take part in their 50th Independence Day celebrations.

Former Bangladesh skipper lauded PM Modi's leadership and hoped that ties between the two countries "get better day by day."

He said: "Really honoured to meet PM Modi. I think his visit will be fruitful for both countries. Leadership he had shown for India is tremendous. I hope he'll continue to help grow India in future & our relation with India will get better day by day."

PM Narendra Modi will attend the National Day Programme at 3:45 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7:45 pm. Prior to his departure, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to having "substantive discussions" with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions," he said in a tweet. The Prime Minister is also looking forward to visiting Bangabandhu`s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay his respects.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message. I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries," he said.

He added, "My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh`s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina`s visionary leadership, but also to commit India`s abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India`s support and solidarity for Bangladesh`s fight against COVID-19."