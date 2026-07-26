/HAT-TRICK! Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold at CWG 2026; breaks Games record

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, powering India to its first gold of the Glasgow 2026 Games with a dominant performance in the women's 48kg weightlifting event. Chanu, who had previously won gold medals at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, delivered another memorable display by lifting 105kg in the clean and jerk to seal the title.

The Manipur weightlifter had already laid the foundation for victory in the snatch, where she lifted 85kg to set a new Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth record. She endured a nervous start in the clean and jerk after failing to clear her opening lift of 82kg. However, the Indian star bounced back brilliantly, successfully lifting 82kg on her second attempt before clearing 85kg in her third lift to improve the Games and Commonwealth record once again.

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With the gold virtually secured, Chanu attempted 105kg and successfully completed the lift, drawing loud cheers from the crowd as she completed a remarkable hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals. The triumph adds another glittering chapter to Chanu's illustrious career while handing India its first gold medal at Glasgow 2026.

Earlier in the day, India's Chanambam Rishikanta Singh narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's competition despite an impressive performance. The Indian lifter finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk).