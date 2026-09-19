/Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 100 goals as Bayern thrash Union Berlin

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Friday, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals. Kane scored his 100th and 101st goals in just 98 domestic games, obliterating the previous record set by Cologne's Dieter Mueller in 1977 by 31 games. It's the latest record that the England captain has torn up during his time in Munich, having already become the fastest Bayern player to reach 75, 100 and 150 goals in all competitions.

Kane’s double means he now has scored 156 goals in 156 games for Bayern in domestic and international games combined — an unparalleled statistic.

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"I'm very proud to reach 101 Bundesliga goals," Kane told Sky Germany. "In the short time I've been here, I've loved every second of it. When I'm playing with these players - Michael (Olise), Luis (Diaz) and Jamal (Musiala), I'm going to get chances.

"To have more goals than games is obviously a great stat to have," he added.

When asked about his Bayern contract, which expires at the end of the season, and whether he'll still be at the club when the Champions League final returns to Munich in 2028, Kane said: "I'm extremely happy here.

"The talks are ongoing and they'll be ongoing for the near future. You can see the way I'm playing and the way I connect with the fans.

"Munich in 2028? Maybe. It'll be a special one."

Despite Kane's record-breaking exploits, Michael Olise was the main attraction in Munich with the France star scoring a fine hat-trick against the winless Bundesliga strugglers.

Wearing a special kit to celebrate the start of Oktoberfest, it was clear that Bayern were in party mood from the start. They took the lead in the 18th minute with an explosive opener by Jamal Musiala. Alphonso Davies cut the ball back to Musiala on the edge of the box, and the German let fly with a bullet shot.

Kane's moment arrived in the 39th minute from the penalty spot after Olise was tripped. Kane slammed home the spot-kick for his milestone strike.

Munich rise to Kane, Olise

Bayern quickly turned two into three before half-time through a fine first-time strike by Olise, who stylishly caressed his shot into the top corner from the edge of the box — but the best from Olise was yet to come. An early second-half flurry forced Manuel Neuer into two saves in quick succession. The first saw him deny a golden chance for Janik Haberer, whose miss was as good as it got for the visitors.

Union went 4-0 down in the 54th minute when Olise was allowed to pick out Kane with a sumptuous cross from the right, inviting Kane to glance in his second of the night.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany sent on Ismael Saibari just after the hour and within seven minutes he scored his first Bayern goal. Davies found the Morocco star, who shrugged off his marker and thumped in Bayern's fifth.