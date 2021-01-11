Hanuma Vihari ruled out of Brisbane Test, Shardul Thakur favourite to replace Ravindra Jadeja

The injury woes of the Indian cricket team continue as the hero of Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari, is unlikely to feature in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, starting January 15, due to a hamstring tear that could keep the 27-year-old out of action for a considerable time.

According to a report in PTI, Vihari was taken for scans after the end of the Sydney Test and reports are expected by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

However, a BCCI source has said that Vihari is likely to be out of Brisbane Test with a hamstring tear. Vihari scored an unbeaten 23 off 161 to save the match for India along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

“The extent of Vihari’s tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it’s a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks and then will need some rehabilitation time. So it’s not only Brisbane Test but also, he won’t be a part of England Tests at home,” a senior source told PTI.

ALSO READ: Bruised and broken but Sydney was 'conquered'

The Indian team will not be missing Vihari in the home series against England with India preferring an extra bowler in home conditions.

Vihari will again be needed on seaming tracks on England soil where India generally go with an extra batsman.

Vihari is expected to be replaced by either Wriddhiman Saha or Mayank Agarwal. With Saha, Rishabh Pant will play as a pure batsman while Mayank can take on the second new ball in the middle order. However, out-of-form Prithvi Shaw remains out of contention in all likelihood.

ALSO READ: 'As good as winning a Test match': Ajinkya Rahane lauds Team India for Sydney heroics

Both Pant and Vihari were on heavy dosage of pain-killers in a bid to carry on with their batting.

Shardul Thakur is likely to be part of the playing XI as a replacement for injured Ravindra jadeja with Thangasaru Natarajan also in the fray. Shardul was in contention to be part of Sydney Test but Navdeep Saini clinched the spot on a flat deck.

(With PTI inputs)