Hanuma Vihari controversy: ACA claims players were threatened to sign letter of support

The controversy surrounding Hanuma Vihari took another turn on Wednesday (Feb 28) after the Andhra Cricket Association's (ACA) latest claim. Vihari, who captained the state side in the Ranji Trophy has been at the center of controversy after claiming he had to leave side due to political pressure. However, after Tuesday’s claim of official complaints, the ACA has now claimed that Viahri threatened players to sign a letter of support. The whole team knows! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l5dFkmjGN9 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024 × ACA makes another big claim

On Monday Vihari through his social media handle released a letter with the signatures of several players which supported his behaviour during a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal. Vihari revealed that he was asked to step down from the captaincy role after a complaint had been launched against him. The said complaint came after the 17th man in the Andhra Ranji team had approached his father, also a politician, and was not happy with the behaviour given to him by Vihari.

"Addressing the reported issue, it has come to our attention that Mr. Vihari personally verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji game in front of everyone. The affected player filed an official complaint with ACA," Andhra Cricket Association said in their statement on Tuesday.

The ACA on Wednesday claimed that players were put under threat by Vihari to sign the letter while they were still in the Ranji camp. According to ACA, Vihari has a good influence. in the team camp and used it against the association. The matter had only got limelight after Vihari’s Andhra side lost to Madhya Pradesh in a narrow contest at the Holkar Stadium. The four-run defeat was the last straw before the 16-time capped Indian batter decided to step down and blamed the political pressure created by the board.

According to ACA, the players signed the letter of support while in Indore where the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh took place.