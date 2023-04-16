GT vs RR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs RR Head to Head: Gujarat Titans will face off against Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 16. GT started their season with wins against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) before suffering a shocking defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home game. The defending champions got back on track with a resounding win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday (April 13).

Similarly, RR have also won three of the four matches played. They are on a two-game winning streak, after having beaten DC and CSK in their last two matches. Let’s look at the head-to-head record of both teams.

GT vs RR Head to Head record

The current head-to-head record between GT and RR is 3-0. Both teams have faced off against one another three times so far, with Gujarat winning all three matches, including the IPL 2022 grand finale.

With Hardik Pandya's 87*, GT defeated RR for the first time in a league match in 2022. The two teams met later in the campaign, and in Qualifier 1, GT won by a margin of seven wickets. Last but not least, GT defeated the RR in the IPL 2022 grand finale; thanks to skipper Pandya's outstanding performance.

GT vs RR: Pitch report from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

The level surface and consistent amount of bounce at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium make it a heaven for batsmen. The pacers may be able to get some swing in the first few overs, but the middle overs should be favourable for the batters.

The field and its surroundings are particularly helpful because the outfield moves quickly and the boundaries are quite short.

GT vs RR predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya©, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson©(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

GT vs RR match details