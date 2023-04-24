GT vs MI ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match?

GT vs MI ticket booking online: The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 25. The defending champions GT have gotten off to a strong start in the 2023 season, having played six games with four wins and just two losses. However, the five-time champions MI have had a shaky start to their campaign, having played six games with three victories and as many losses.

Hardik Pandya will try to keep his team's winning streak going against his previous team after securing a remarkable victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven runs in the most recent match.

GT vs MI ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the GT vs MI IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the GT vs MI match and choose seats.

The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.

How to book through Paytm?

To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the GT vs MI match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.

GT vs MI match details

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played on Tuesday, April 25. The venue of the match is the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.