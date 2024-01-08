Grant Bradburn ends tenure as Pakistan coach; joins Glamorgan on three-year-deal

Pakistan men’s team head coach Grant Bradburn has resigned from his post, signing a new three-year deal with English County team Glamorgan on a three-year deal as the head coach. Bradburn took over the position from former marquee cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq last year and oversaw several series and the 2023 World Cup in India.

Bradburn worked in tandem with temporary Team Director Mickey Arthur, who juggled from managing Derbyshire (as their coach) and taking care of duties in Pakistan cricket in the World Cup year.

Following the conclusion of Pakistan’s World Cup campaign, where they failed to reach the semis despite the tournament taking place in the sub-continent, Arthur and Bradburn’s position came under the scanner. Although none from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked or took against asking the duo to leave, both didn’t travel with the team Down Under, with Mohammad Hafeez getting appointed as the new Team Director.

Bradburn, who joined PCB as an assistant coach in 2018 before becoming the high-performance chief in 2020, posted on his social media handles, informing everyone of his decision to step aside from the role while thanking all for the support.

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what's been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff," Bradburn posted.

Bradburn signed a new three-year-deal with Glamorgan, the club that underachieved last year by finishing fifth in Division Two of the County Championship and failing to qualify for the knockout stages of either white-ball competition.

Upon joining the County side, Bradburn said is him to create a winning environment in the team while inspiring everyone to play on the top of their game.