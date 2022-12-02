Ghana vs Uruguay at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, H2H preview, and lineups

Uruguay started with a poor show at the World Cup debut in Qatar 2022. While they were unable to score against South Korea and had to settle for a draw, they were crushed by 0-2. Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 and Portugal 2-3. South Korean fans will be watching this match closely because it will determine their qualification, assuming they easily defeat Portugal.

Ghana form

Ghana has scored five goals in two matches, trying to demonstrate the type of attacking football they are playing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. They have, however, conceded five times, exposing flaws in their defence. Ghana is unlikely to be concerned with defensive strategies and will instead concentrate on what they do best: attack. A win here guarantees them a spot in the next round. They may qualify even if they draw or lose, but the Black Stars will almost certainly go for the kill in order to avenge 2002.

Uruguay form

Uruguay would be delighted to move ahead again this time, denying Ghana the opportunity to become the first and only African country to reach the World Cup semifinals 12 years ago. If South Korea loses to Portugal, Uruguay would advance with three points. If both teams win, the second place in the group will be determined by goal differential. Japan (-1) is currently in a better position than Uruguay (-2). In addition, for the first time since 1974, Uruguay faces losing two group-stage games in a World Cup.

Ghana vs Uruguay head-to-head preview

Uruguay defeated Ghana 4-2 on penalties in the 2010 FIFA World Cup. That was the only match these two had ever played against each other.

Ghana vs Uruguay lineup

Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Samed, Kudus, A Ayew, J Ayew, Williams

Uruguay: Rochet, Gimenez, Godin, Coates, Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera, Nunez, Gomez

Ghana vs Uruguay kick-off time