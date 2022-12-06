Germany fire team director Oliver Bierhoff after disastrous World Cup campaign

The repercussions of Germany's shock exit from the World Cup group stage in Qatar have started to emerge. The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday sacked sporting director Oliver Bierhoff.

“Oliver Bierhoff has been of incredible service to the DFB. Even though we have fallen short of expectations on the pitch in recent tournaments, he has been behind big moments," said Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German FA.

"His work will forever be intertwined with our World Cup triumph in Brazil. Even in turbulent times, he always followed his goals and visions and has helped shape the DFB in a sustainable manner," he added.

Bierhoff's sacking comes a day after reports suggested there had been a rift in the German dressing room. According to local German media, the political messaging by the group did not go down well with certain players in the dressing room who did not want to take part in such protests.

TV host Esther Sedlaczek was the first to report the rumours of the dressing room rift when she interviewed Bierhoff.

"Would you say that the One-Love armband could have been handled better? The fact is, according to our sources, not every player was OK with the gesture before the Japan game and they worried that it would cause issues in the team," she asked Bierhoff.

Annoyed at the question, Bierhoff said, “You can certainly discuss that at some point. But after three games that have taken place on the pitch, do you think that One Love armband has played such a big role?”

He later admitted that the armband controversy could have been handled better.

“We could have done it better without a doubt. Whether that is decisive for the elimination is another matter.”

According to experts, Bierhoff's admission was perhaps the reason for his sacking. Aspersions have been cast over manager Hansi Flick's position as well. However, DFB is defiant that the former Bayern Munich manager will stay at the job, despite the setback.

