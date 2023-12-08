Former India opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has opened up on his feuds with Virat Kohli and Sreesanth as he continues to lure the attention of the cricketing fraternity. Gambhir, recently in the news for his latest row with former speedster Sreesanth stated that he backs his players and no one can walk over them. Earlier this year during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Gambhir was involved in a spat with former India captain Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) met Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gambhir defends action

"As a mentor, no one can come and walk over my players, and I have a very different belief. Until the game was on, I had no right to interfere. Once the game is over and someone still gets into a heated argument with my players, I have all the right to defend them," Gambhir said on the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash.

On Monday (Dec 4), Sreesanth alleged that Gambhir called him a fixer during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) eliminator clash. He then took to his social media handles to call out Gambhir for his actions.

On the field, both Gambhir and Sreesanth were separated by the on-field umpires. The LLC management has now moved swiftly and has launched an investigation into the incident. They have also stated that there will be swift action taken if either player is found guilty.

The LLC also issued a legal notice to Sreesanth on Friday as they continue to resolve the issue ahead of Saturday’s final.

What happened during the IPL?