Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars preview: LPL 2022 GG vs CS Livestreaming & TV channel, playing 11 prediction

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars preview: The 12th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between the Galle Gladiators and the Colombo Stars. The Galle Gladiators are positioned in the centre of the scoring chart. They now have four points after winning two games and losing the same number of matches. In their previous match, they defeated the Kandy Falcons by 12 runs. In contrast, the Colombo Stars are having some difficulty in this year's competition. With two points, they are listed below the Gladiators on the points chart. So far, they have only been able to win one of their four games.

Galle Gladiators vs the Colombo Stars match prediction

The Stars suffered a tough defeat against the Kings while the Gladiators won their most recent encounter. To take on the soaring Gladiators on Tuesday, the Stars will therefore need to shoot in unison. The Galle Gladiators appear to be a cohesive team with winning momentum. They are the favourites in the upcoming competition.

Prediction: Galle Gladiators to win the match.

Galle Gladiators vs the Colombo Stars predicted lineups

Galle Gladiators:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan



Colombo Stars:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Galle Gladiators vs the Colombo Stars full squad

Galle Gladiators:

Kusal Mendis (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Faheem Ashraf, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Imad Wasim, Janneman Malan, Sherfane Rutherford, Azam Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Nipun Malinga, Sachindu Colombage, Lakshan Gamage, Tharindu Kaushal, Shammu Ashan



Colombo Stars:

Angelo Mathews (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dwaine Pretorius, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dominic Drakes, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Navod Paranavithana, Chamod Battage

How to watch Galle Gladiators vs the Colombo Stars match live?

Galle Gladiators vs the Colombo Stars match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.