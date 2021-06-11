From kicking stumps to uprooting them! Shakib Al Hasan loses his cool during match- WATCH

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 11, 2021, 05:48 PM(IST)

From kicking stumps to uprooting them! Shakib Al Hasan loses his cool during match- WATCH Photograph:( Twitter )

The incident took place during a Dhaka Premier Division Premier League clash between Mohamedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool while appealing for lbw against Mushfiqur Rahim in the Dhaka Premier Division Premier League clash and kicked the stumps. His anger did not end there, the all-rounder uprooted them and threw it away before rain stopped the play. 

The incident took place during a Dhaka Premier Division Premier League clash between Mohamedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Mohamedan's skipper was seen aggressively arguing with the umpire as the players were leaving the ground. Even while batting, Shakib seemed upset with Arafat Sunny's bowling action as he felt the spinner was chucking the ball. 

Shakib Al Hasan's behaviour during the match attracted a lot of criticism on social media. The cricketer later took to Facebook and apologised for his actions and said: "Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately. I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all."

However, here are some reactions on Twitter after the incident. 

