French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas goes past Roberto Carballés Baena in straight sets, enters third round

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas eased past Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2, on Wednesday (May 31), to advance to the French Open third round. After being stretched in his tournament opener versus Jiri Vesely, the Greek player was very much in control against Baena and closed the game in straight sets.

Tsitsipas was quick to take the early honours in the opening set. He took the first set 6-3 before Baena made a comeback of sorts in the second set. Baena fought hard in the second set and stretched it to the tiebreaker. The 24-year-old held his composure to emerge on top. In the third set, it was all about Tsitsipas as he stormed past his opponent 6-2 without breaking much sweat.

Tsitsipas will not like to let loose as he will now gear up for the third round. His opponent for the upcoming round is yet to be decided. The 2021 French Open runners-up will be desperate to go the distance in the mega event, the second Grand Slam of the year, and claim his major title. In the Australian Open 2023, he ended second after losing to Novak Djokovic and, thus, will be determined to go a step ahead at the Roland Garros.

Also Read: Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Serbian star Novak Djokovic Pegula moves ahead Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula advanced to the third round of the women's singles after her opponent Camila Giorgi retired following the opening set. Giogi suffered a leg injury, prompting her to withdraw from the showpiece event. On Wednesday, the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will also be seen in action on the clay-court tournament.

On Tuesday (May 30), Russian player Daniil Medvedev became one of the first among the top-ranked players to exit from the Roland Garros. He lost to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3. 6-. After the defeat, Medvedev said he was 'happy' with the end of the claycourt season.