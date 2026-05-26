/French Open Day 3: Aryna Sabalenka advances; Daniil Medvedev suffers shock first-round exit

A mixed day for champions at the Roland Garros 2026, as the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka cruised past the world number 50 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to advance to the second round of the French Open, while Daniil Medvedev suffered a shocking first-round exit by an Australian wildcard, Adam Walton, in five sets.

Sabalenka brought her A-game to the table in the first round, beating her Spanish opponent in straight sets (6-4, 6-2). The only real blip for Sabalenka as she returned to winning ways on clay after a surprise early exit from the Italian Open was her failure to serve out the match on Court Philippe Chatrier. But the four-time major winner broke in the next game to book her spot in the second round after just 75 minutes on court.

"I'm super happy to be through. I feel like it was a tricky first-round opponent," Sabalenka said. "I'd say that for me always not easy, the first rounds. And then, as I get further in the tournament, as I get more comfortable, my level becomes better."



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Sabalenka will meet either France's Elsa Jacquemot or Czech qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova in the round of 64.



Meanwhile, following wet and cold conditions at the Italian Open earlier in May and training in similar conditions during the practice week at Roland Garros, Sabalenka admitted that the scorching playing conditions in Paris did somewhat favour her.



"I'd say that it was a bit warm," Sabalenka joked. "Especially compared to the first days when I first got here, it was like 14C, like, freezing.

“Now it's boiling hot, and balls are flying, everything is much faster. But physically I feel strong, so I feel like it can benefit me.”

Medvedev exits French Open 2026 early

Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat on day three at Roland Garros. The Russian sixth seed bowed out of the French Open first round for the seventh time in 10 overall appearances.

"I know that I am in good shape and I can play well in Roland Garros. I can," Medvedev said. “It's just tougher for me, and first rounds are usually tougher for me, but I will always come here.”