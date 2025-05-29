French Open 2025 | Bublik's tweener against de Mianur to win fourth set highlights his come-from-behind win in five-set thriller - WATCH

Alexander Bublik caused a major upset in French Open second round on Thursday (May 29) as he sent ninth seed Alex de Minaur packing in a five-set thriller. Bublik, who had lost the first two sets, came from behind in epic fashion to win the next three. He eventually won the match 6-2, 6-2. 4-6, 3-6, 2-6.

The moment of the match though came on the set point of fourth set when Bublik casually played a tweener to find de Minaur unprepared for the same. The Aussie did well to pick the shot but it was Bublik's day and he won the match-equaling point on the next shot. Have a look at the video below:

With the loss, De Minaur's hope of reaching the fourth successive grand slam quarter final also came to an end.

Home hope Arthur Fils narrowly avoided suffering a similar fate though.

The 14th seed fought back from a break down in the deciding set to grab a dramatic 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4 victory over Spaniard Juame Munar on a raucous Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Sinner powers through third round

Jannik Sinner ended the retiring Richard Gasquet's career with a one-sided victory in the French Open second round on May 29.

He was in fine form against Gasquet, saving three break points to serve out the first set before dominating the rest of the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I'm very happy to be in the third round," Sinner told the crowd after setting up a third-round meeting with Czech Jiri Lehecka.

"Thank you for being very fair with me today, I know what was at stake... It's your (Gasquet's) moment. Congrats on an amazing career."