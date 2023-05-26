French Open 2023: Check date, time, schedule, live streaming details, how & where to watch live in India

The French Open 2023 will commence on May 28, 2023, with the best international Tennis players fighting for the Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal, the defending champion and 14-time winner, will miss the tournament due to an injury. Nadal will miss the event for the first time since his debut in 2005. Andy Murray, the three-time Grand Slam winner, has also withdrawn his name. However, fans will witness Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz battling for the title.

Djokovic is touted favourite to win in Paris, with Nadal out of the picture. He's currently number three after failing to reach the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open. Furthermore, Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open to display his improvement on clay. He will also target his maiden French Open title.

In women's singles, the defending champion, Iga Swiatek, will enter the tournament t as number 1 for the second consecutive year. The Polish youngster has won two French Open titles already.

Here's everything you need to know about the French Open live streaming and schedule. French Open 2023 Live Streaming Details Tennis fans in India can watch the Frenc Open 2023 live on Sony TEN. The live telecast of the main draw matches will start at 02:30 PM IST. The final is scheduled on June 10 at 06:30 PM IST. People in India can also enjoy the game on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. In France, France TV Sport will telecast the live matches. NBC and Tennis Channel will telecast the French Open 2023 live in the United States of America.

Here is the complete list of TV channels that will telecast the French Open 2023 in the respective countries.

India - Sony TEN and SonyLiv

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN