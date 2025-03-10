Lando Norris enters the 2025 Formula 1 season as the favourite, but history—and fierce competition—stand in his way. His friend-turned-rival Max Verstappen is chasing a fifth consecutive title, a feat achieved only by legendary Michael Schumacher. Like Schumacher, Verstappen is a relentless competitor, unafraid to push boundaries—a trait Norris has learned the hard way.

Adding to the challenge, Lewis Hamilton embarks on a new chapter with Ferrari, aiming for a record-breaking eighth championship. The Italian team, hungry for its first drivers' title since 2007, is determined to make Hamilton's arrival a historic one.

Norris under pressure as favourite

McLaren’s strong finish in 2024 established Norris as a top contender, but the field is tighter than ever. Preseason testing suggests McLaren remains competitive, but threats loom from multiple directions. Verstappen is still a force to be reckoned with, Hamilton is rejuvenated at Ferrari, and Norris' own teammate, Oscar Piastri, is eager to make his mark. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes) add further unpredictability to a season that could be the closest in years.

Despite the weight of expectations, Norris insists he thrives under pressure. "I know coming into this season that for a lot of people I'm the favourite," he said. "I've always done much better under pressure. I'm able to think and to focus much more."

Verstappen: The man to beat

Ever since his dramatic 2021 title win over Hamilton, Verstappen has dominated the sport. Some questioned whether his motivation would wane, but his performance in 2024, where he frequently pushed Norris to the limit and beyond, proved otherwise.

"My motivation is there because last year was not straightforward," Verstappen said. "We had good wins, but not as many as we would have liked. But we still won the championship."

Despite internal tensions at Red Bull, Verstappen remains settled and confident, calling the team his "second family" as he enters his 11th F1 season.

Hamilton’s Ferrari gamble

For Hamilton, 2025 is about legacy. A title would make him the undisputed greatest champion in F1 history with eight championships. His switch to Ferrari has electrified fans, some of whom even cut down a tree to get a glimpse of him testing the new SF-25.

"I know what a winning team looks and feels like," Hamilton said. "The passion here is like nothing you've ever seen. They have everything they need to win a championship—it's just about putting the pieces together."

Wild cards

Mercedes, after struggling with car issues, showed strong late-season form in 2024, with Russell securing key victories. He’s joined by 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, mentored by Hamilton. Meanwhile, teams like Aston Martin may shift focus early to their 2026 development, given the upcoming regulation changes.

FIA vs Drivers

Beyond the racing, tensions are brewing between drivers and the sport’s governing body, the FIA. President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s crackdown on driver swearing has introduced hefty fines (starting at €40,000) and potential suspensions for repeat offenders. Drivers have also raised concerns about transparency regarding fine money, recent FIA staff changes, and Ben Sulayem’s own behaviour. Expect fireworks both on and off the track.

The showdown

With multiple title contenders, inter-team battles, and off-track controversies, the 2025 F1 season promises to be one of the most unpredictable in years. Can Norris finally take the crown, or will Verstappen and Hamilton rewrite the record books once again?

