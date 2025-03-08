Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have officially confirmed that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team has received final approval to join the sport, expanding the grid to 11 teams in 2026. The team, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), has successfully met all sporting, technical, and commercial requirements.

In a joint statement, Formula 1 and the FIA announced, "Following the completion of their respective assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved."

This approval follows a series of key appointments in recent months, including former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon taking over as Team Principal and Russ O’Blenes being named CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units.

A new era in F1

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem hailed the decision as a pivotal moment for the sport. He said, "Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step. The expansion of the FIA Formula One Championship to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport."

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is already making strides in preparation for its debut, with over 200 personnel working across its facilities in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England. The team is focusing on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software, and vehicle dynamics simulation as they gear up for their highly anticipated entry into the sport.

With development progressing at pace, Cadillac's entry into Formula 1 is set to bring a new level of competition and innovation to the grid in 2026.

