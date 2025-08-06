/Formula 1: Alpine driver Franco Colapinto escapes unhurt as he crashes during tyre test in Hungary

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto crashed during a Pirelli tyre test at the Hungaroring on Wednesday (Aug 6). The Argentine racer went off at turn 11 during the second day of testing, but was later confirmed to be fine after checks at the track’s medical centre. The incident happened during day 2 of Pirelli’s test programme for the 2026 Formula 1 tyres. Colapinto was driving through the high‑speed Turn 11 when he went off track.

“During Day 2 of Pirelli Tyre Testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11. Franco was assessed on-site at the Medical Centre and is ok,” the team said in a statement.

The Argentine, who is on loan to Alpine from Williams, has had a challenging first season with the team after replacing Jack Doohan earlier this year. Despite eight races, he is yet to score a point. However, he did manage to finish ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly during last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix 2025.

The Hungaroring test is part of Pirelli’s preparations for the 2026 season, which will see significant changes to car and tyre regulations. The new tyres will be slightly narrower and are designed to work with the updated aerodynamics of the 2026 cars.

The construction needs to be finalised by September 1, while the compounds must be signed off by December 15. Several teams are taking part in the test. Alongside Alpine, McLaren, Ferrari and Racing Bulls have all been running drivers this week. Lando Norris is testing for McLaren, Charles Leclerc for Ferrari, and Liam Lawson for Racing Bulls.