Former South Africa skipper calls out Australian media's FAT-SHAMING retirement article

Former South Africa women's captain Dane Van Nierkerk, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket, has called out at an article done by an Australian media organisation talking about her retirement.

The article, which now has been taken down, wrote that the player was fat-shamed for not being able to meet the fitness standards of the team and hence was overlooked for the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa women made it to the final of the event, making them the first Protea team, men or women, to enter an ICC event's final match. Nonetheless, have a look at the controversial headline's photo below: "International cricket star Dane van Niekerk is set to retire at the age of just 29 after her shock fat shaming saga last month," read the article.

"Van Niekerk missed the 9:30 minute two-kilometre time trial cut off by just 18 seconds, after coming back from a serious ankle injury," was written further in the article.

Van Nierkerk was clearly not amused by the headline and took to twitter to show her disappointment over the article.

"Excuse me?? Fat shamed?? Are u serious??," read her tweet in reply of the article posted by the media outlet's official twitter handle. Have a look at the tweet below:

Notably, Van Niekerk had announced her retirement in a cryptic message on her Instagram, which read, "You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken."

Van Niekerk's wife and her former teammate Marizanne Kapp then confirmed her retirement on her Instagram post which read, "End of an Era." Have a look at the post here: