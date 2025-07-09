/Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year jail for tax fraud

A Spanish court on Wednesday (July 9) sentenced ex-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to one-year jail for tax fraud committed in 2014, a punishment that will not oblige the Brazil coach to serve prison time.

"We condemn Carlo Ancelotti, as the author of an offence against the treasury... to the punishment of one year in prison" and a fine of 386,361 euros ($452,821), the Madrid court wrote in a ruling.