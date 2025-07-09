/Former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one year jail for tax fraud

Spanish law is such that any sentence under two years for a non-violent crime rarely requires a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time
A Spanish court on Wednesday (July 9) sentenced ex-Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to one-year jail for tax fraud committed in 2014, a punishment that will not oblige the Brazil coach to serve prison time.
"We condemn Carlo Ancelotti, as the author of an offence against the treasury... to the punishment of one year in prison" and a fine of 386,361 euros ($452,821), the Madrid court wrote in a ruling.
This is a developing story. More to follow.