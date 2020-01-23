Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar takes jibe at Virendra Sehwag

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani speedster who has gained massive popularity on Youtube for his blunt and straight forward nature is back in the news after his new video.

The former Pakistani pace spearhead took a dig at India's batting legend Virendra Sehwag. Sehwag passed comment on Shoaib back in 2016, where he said: "Shoaib Akhtar's become a good friend of ours as he needs business in India so he has to praise us. If you look at any Shoaib Akhtar interview, you'll notice he's saying so many things in praise of India which he would not have said in his playing days,".

The world's fastest bowler, in a friendly tone, replied: "I have more money than you have hair on your head."

Akhtar, as the videos' title, suggested, aimed to clear all the 'misconceptions' against him.

Shoaib Akhtar has been criticized by some of his native fans when he appreciates the Indian Cricket team and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

To which, the 44-year-old replied: "Just tell me one Pakistan YouTuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi all praise the Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn't it right that the Men in Blue are the number one side in the world, isn't it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world,".

Shoaib Akhtar had also created a stir in the cricketing world after his claims on Danish Kaneria being mistreated for just being Hindu. He stood up against the atrocities committed on Danish Kaneria.

He has a popular Youtube channel, he claims it to be the only channel fastest to get two million subscribers.