Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge wants Premier League comeback

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is eyeing a return to the Premier League to complete the ‘unfinished business’ in the English top-flight. The England striker has been out of professional football since leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor in March after being handed a four-month ban for breaching FA’s gambling protocols.

However, Sturridge has been regularly training at his base in Los Angeles while claiming to be ready to start the next chapter in his career. The English striker said while coming back to England would be the best possible option for him, he is not ruling out a move to other leagues.

"We have options around the world but I'm an English player and I've always loved playing in the Premier League," Sturridge told Sky Sports.

"I believe I've got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that's my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

"I'm open to playing in other leagues, it's not just the Premier League I'm going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

"I'm very excited, I'm hungrier than ever and I'm totally focused on the next chapter."

Sturridge, 30, has scored 105 goals in 306 matches in English football during his time with Man City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom.

"I'd like to think I'm one of the better options for teams," he added.

"I'm a free agent and I've played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I'm just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

"I believe there's a lot left in these legs. Although I've been around a long time, I would say that there's miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left."

Sturridge was one of the top performers at Liverpool when the Reds came agonizingly close to lift the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is set to end on October 5.