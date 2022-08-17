Former India player hilariously draws parallels between Shah Rukh Khan and KKR gaffer Chandrakant Pandit

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently took to social media in a bid to offer his two cents on the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach of popular IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He hilariously drew parallels between pandit and Shah Rukh Khan's character in the hit Bollywood flick, Chak De India.

Jaffer took to Twitter in a bid to congratulate Pandit on his appointment, quipping, "Happy for [Chandrakant Pandit] bhai! To the KKR players unfamiliar with his coaching style, I'd suggest watching [Shah Rukh Khan] in Chak de India will help ?? #IPL."

Discussing his appointment as the KKR frontman, Pandit admitted that he was excited to take control of the reigns of a franchise that has previously enjoyed great success in the league and has the potential to make its way to the top yet again.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the setup and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

Pandit, who is widely recognised as one of the most celebrated coaches in the domestic cricketing circuit, recently assumed his position at the helm of the Kolkata Knight Riders' ship. KKR were looking to fill the void that was left by the outgoing Brendon McCullum, who will now pilot the English Test outfit to glory.

The franchise has made it to the top of the IPL food chain on two occasions, with their most recent triumphant outing in the league coming way back in 2014. The Kolkata-based outfit will now look to Pandit to lead them to glory as he did Madhya Pradesh's team to their maiden Ranji trophy during the 2021-2022 season by beating the 41-time champions, Mumbai.