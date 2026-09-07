The world of football has been dominated by two names in the last two decades - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players have millions of fans across the globe, and their rivalry took the game to a new level. The icons, however, have never played a game together, and that could all change come December. Carlos Tevez, a former Argentine teammate of Messi who also played with Ronaldo at English Premier League club Manchester United from 2007 to 2009, may end up bringing the two stars together for his farewell match. While nothing is confirmed, Tevez sounds hopeful of doing something that could be described as a "once in a blue moon" event.

Tevez hopes to bring Messi and Ronaldo together for farewell match

Tevez played his last match in 2022 for Argentine club Boca Juniors and is expected to play his farewell match this December. According to TyC Sports, Tevez spoke to Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme, and the chief has agreed to an official farewell match at La Bombonera for the former player.

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The match date is not officially set, but it is likely to take place on the December 12-13 weekend or the following weekend on December 19-20. Tevez, who played for Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Corinthians, and Argentina, is planning to invite around 60 football stars, including Messi and Ronaldo. "We will bring them together," said Tevez, while speaking on Olga streaming channel, on Messi and Ronaldo playing toegther.

Tevez's career in numbers