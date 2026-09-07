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Former Champions League winner Carlos Tevez hopes to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for farewell match

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 08:51 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 08:53 IST
Former Champions League winner Carlos Tevez hopes to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for farewell match

Carlos Tevez played with Messi for Argentina and at Manchester United with Ronaldo Photograph: (AFP)

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Legendary footballer Carlos Tevez hopes to reunite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by inviting both to his proposed Boca Juniors farewell match at La Bombonera, marking a historic first as teammates.

The world of football has been dominated by two names in the last two decades - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players have millions of fans across the globe, and their rivalry took the game to a new level. The icons, however, have never played a game together, and that could all change come December. Carlos Tevez, a former Argentine teammate of Messi who also played with Ronaldo at English Premier League club Manchester United from 2007 to 2009, may end up bringing the two stars together for his farewell match. While nothing is confirmed, Tevez sounds hopeful of doing something that could be described as a "once in a blue moon" event.

Tevez hopes to bring Messi and Ronaldo together for farewell match

Tevez played his last match in 2022 for Argentine club Boca Juniors and is expected to play his farewell match this December. According to TyC Sports, Tevez spoke to Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme, and the chief has agreed to an official farewell match at La Bombonera for the former player.

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The match date is not officially set, but it is likely to take place on the December 12-13 weekend or the following weekend on December 19-20. Tevez, who played for Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Corinthians, and Argentina, is planning to invite around 60 football stars, including Messi and Ronaldo. "We will bring them together," said Tevez, while speaking on Olga streaming channel, on Messi and Ronaldo playing toegther.

Tevez's career in numbers

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Tevez played 76 matches for Argentina and scored 13 goals from 2004 to 2015, playing several of these matches alongside Messi. He started his career at Boca Juniors in 2001 before playing for Corinthians (2005-06), West Ham United (2006-07), Manchester United (2007-09 on loan), Manchester City (2009-13), Juventus (2013-15), Boca Juniors (2015-16), Shanghai Shenhua (2017-18), and finally retiring at Boca Juniors (2018-22). In 517 appearances across his clubs, he scored 227 goals. He won two Premier League trophies with Manchester United as well as a Champions League trophy.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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