Former Australian great shares his take on 'Bazball'

The untimely death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes sent shockwaves through the sporting world in 2014. Hughes, a talented batsman, succumbed to a tragic injury sustained during a cricket match, leaving the community mourning the loss of a promising young talent. However, former Australian cricketer and renowned commentator Kerry O'Keeffe believes that this devastating incident inadvertently sowed the seeds for a new form of the game referred to as "Bazball." England’s swashbuckling style of play under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes is referred to as Bazball. The English side have used this approach to dominate their opponents in Tests.

What O’Keeffe said

As per O'Keeffe, England coach Brendon McCullum quickly embraced the idea of Bazball after Hughes' passing. McCullum was shocked by the incident and stated that it "just made us all realise that the game can be life or death so play freely and with full force as if it is your last day." As soon as it happened, McCullum started playing ferociously, and two years later, when he faced Australia, he achieved the fastest Test century ever (54 balls).

O'Keeffe's insight on Bazball

In relation to this, O'Keeffe said, "If you play freely and disconnect from consequences and judgement, you won't feel judged. Currently, this England squad is doing that, and they are excelling at it. Phillip Hughes' passing "sowed the seed, and the seed has sprouted."

England's adaptation of the Bazball approach

England, a cricketing powerhouse with a deep-rooted tradition, has recognised the potential of the Bazball approach and embraced it as a means to invigorate the game. The English cricket team, known for its resilience and determination, adopted this freer style of play, and combined it with their technical expertise and tactical prowess.

Ashes 2023