/For Cristiano Ronaldo, winning a FIFA World Cup is 'not a dream'

Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, considered one of the best to ever play the game, says winning a world cup isn't a dream for him. The statement came during his interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Notably, last time Ronaldo gave an an interview to Morgan in 2022, he had to leave Manchester United. The Portuguese, who is 40, is not even sure about playing the next FIFA World Cup which is scheduled for next year. He also touched upon his potential retirement and said that it can come 'soon.'

Ronaldo on winning FIFA World Cup

“No, it’s not a dream. To define what? To define if I am one of the best in history? To win one competition? 6 games, 7 games. You think it’s fair?,” Ronaldo said on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube show.

Ronaldo has played in five editions of FIFA World Cup from 2006 to 2022. Overall, he has played 20 world cup matches and scored eight goals. His best individual performance came in 2018 FIFA World Cup when he scored four goals in four matches.

Ronaldo's retirement is imminent

“Soon. I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes… It will be very, very difficult but I’ve prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure,” Ronaldo said about his retirement.