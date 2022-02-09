Footballer Kurt Zouma could face up to four years in French prison for abusing pet cat; watch outrageous video

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma could face up to four years in prison in his native France over his abuse of his pet cat, reported Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old Premier League star has been condemned after a video emerged in which he was seen dropping, kicking and slapping the cat at his Essex home.

Now, the media outlet has reported that a legal complaint has been filed against the footballer in Paris.

More than 110,000 people signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted.

A petition on Change.org reads: "In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not.

"We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act." it added.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) condemned the "very upsetting" video after it surfaced online and will be leading the investigation and cooperating with Essex Police.

"We cannot comment further at this time, but we're grateful to everyone who has brought this to our attention," said a statement from the charity.

Police have confirmed they are liaising with animal welfare charity the RSPCA as part of "urgent enquiries" into the case.

After the outrageous video, lawyers working for the La Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis contacted prosecutors. The mentioned foundation is the largest animal rights group in France.

"We condemn this heinous act, have asked that the player be suspended from the France team, and filed a legal complaint against him," a spokesman for the foundation said as quoted by Daily Mail.

A French citizen can be prosecuted for criminal acts carried out abroad as per article 113-6 of the French Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday (February 9).

"West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated," the club said in a statement.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities."

(With inputs from agencies)